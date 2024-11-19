Zubac recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 102-99 win over the Warriors.

Zubac didn't look at his best when shooting the rock, but the big man was impressive as a rebounder and dominated the glass on the defensive end. This was Zubac's third straight game, and sixth in his last seventh, with at least 10 rebounds. He's averaging 12.4 boards, and 15.3 points, per game this season.