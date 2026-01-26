Collins supplied 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-89 victory over the Nets.

Collins has turned in four consecutive double-digit scoring performances since returning from a two-game absence. The Clippers' recent climb in the standings is a result of added support for James Harden and Kawhi Leonard from players like Collins, who struggled with his role earlier in the season. He's played much more consistently lately, posting three of his highest point totals during January.