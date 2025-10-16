Collins compiled 24 points (7-8 FG, 8-10 FT, 2-2 3Pt) and six rebounds over 18 minutes in Wednesday's 109-91 preseason win over the Kings.

Collins inflicted swift damage in limited minutes and mixed it up enough to make several apperances at the charity stripe. Although we can't make definitive predictions in the preseason, it appears that Collns has the inside track to receive the lion's share of minutes at the four, and his addition should reap significant benefits for the Clippers. With Collins in the lineup, Kawhi Leonard can fully embrace the playmaker role and put less of an emphasis on playing defense off the glass.