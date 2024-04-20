Leonard (knee) appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's Game 1 matchup with the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

According to Wojnarowski, there is increasing doubt in regards to Leonard's potential availability. While he has not officially been cleared, it looks like he would need a quick turnaround at this point. Should the star forward ultimately not get the green light, Paul George and James Harden would presumably carry more of an offensive burden, while P.J. Tucker and Amir Coffey would presumably see increased minutes. More light figures to be shed on Leonard's status closer to game time.