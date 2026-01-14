Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Wizards, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Leonard has powered through the ankle issue the past few games, but with Wednesday's match coming against the 10-28 Wizards, it wouldn't be shocking to see the 34-year-old veteran take the night off. If Leonard does need to skip Wednesday's game, that would open up minutes for Kobe Sanders, Jordan Miller and Nicolas Batum.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Explodes for 35 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Will play on minutes restriction•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Still working through ankle issue•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Strong performance despite injury•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Upgraded to available•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable to face Detroit•