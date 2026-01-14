Leonard (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Wizards, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard has powered through the ankle issue the past few games, but with Wednesday's match coming against the 10-28 Wizards, it wouldn't be shocking to see the 34-year-old veteran take the night off. If Leonard does need to skip Wednesday's game, that would open up minutes for Kobe Sanders, Jordan Miller and Nicolas Batum.