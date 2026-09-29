Sanders could have a clearer path to playing time early in the season with Brandon Ingram unavailable for the opener due to his recovery from a partially torn Achilles and right heel surgery

Los Angeles is already dealing with several injuries on the wing, and Sanders is expected to compete for meaningful minutes off the bench. Ingram's absence should give Sanders an opportunity to establish himself in the Clippers' rotation during the opening portion of the campaign. During the 2025-26 regular season, Sanders averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.