Dunn recorded seven points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Knicks.

Dunn was unable to follow up his strong performance against the Warriors on Monday, shooting poorly from the field and recording no defensive stats for just the fourth time this season. While Dunn has not been consistent in his shot efficiency, he is averaging 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.2 threes across 28.0 minutes in 30 starts and continues to be an integral part of the Clippers' first unit.