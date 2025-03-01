Dunn provided 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to the Lakers.

An above-average rebound total got Dunn close to his first double-double of the season, but he fell just short. Although Dunn's scoring totals leave a bit to be desired, the veteran guard has proven to be an excellent contributor in secondary categories. He's posted an impressive 17 steals over his last five games, and has recorded only two turnovers during the same period.