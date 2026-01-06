Dunn provided 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 103-102 win over the Warriors.

Dunn rarely shows out like this offensively, so this was a nice surprise for his fantasy managers. He continues to be a solid source of assists, defensive stats and three-pointers, posting averages of 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes over his last seven outings.