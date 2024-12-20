Dunn was ejected during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Mavericks after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports. He recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes before departing.

Dunn was involved in a play where he placed his hand near the neck of an opposing player and was subsequently ejected. Amir Coffey and Jordan Miller should be in line for opportunities the rest of the way in Dunn's place.