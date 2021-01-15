Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game in Sacramento, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams managed to play through his left hip discomfort during Wednesday's win over the Pelicans, but he only handled nine minutes of action. If he ultimately takes the court Friday in Sacramento, it's possible that he could be similarly limited.
