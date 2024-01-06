Plumlee (knee) played seven minutes in Friday's 111-95 win over the Pelicans, finishing with eight points (2-2 FG, 4-5 FT) and two rebounds.

Plumlee was cleared to return to action Jan. 1, but he didn't appear in either of the Clippers' first two games of the month before he made his return to action Friday, when he checked into the game with 7:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 33-year-old was productive during his time on the court in what was his first appearance in two months following an extended recovery from an MCL sprain, but Plumlee looks as though he'll still be on the outside of the rotation for now. Expect Daniel Theis to continue serving as the primary backup to starting center Ivica Zubac while the Clippers -- who have won 14 of their last 16 games -- continue to roll.