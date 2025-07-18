Baldwin supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three steals and three blocks over 27 minutes in Thursday's 81-76 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Baldwin contributed on both ends of the floor Thursday, reaching double figures in scoring while also making his presence felt defensively. He split last season between the Wizards and Clippers, appearing in 24 regular-season NBA games and averaging 2.2 points in 4.5 minutes per contest.