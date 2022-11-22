Jackson supplied 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 121-114 victory over the Jazz.

Jackson has boomed for three-straight 20-point contests, pouring in 10-of-16 threes over than span. That being said, Jackson averaged just 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 15 games prior while shooting 29.0 percent from beyond the arc. The median moving forward will be worth monitoring.