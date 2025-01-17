Mann (calf) has been cleared to play Thursday against Portland.
Mann was forced to exit Wednesday's matchup due to left calf soreness, but the issue isn't serious enough to hold him out of Thursday's clash. He's averaging 5.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in his last five appearances.
