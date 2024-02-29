Mann supplied 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.

Although Mann is a fixture in the starting lineup, it's atypical to see the kind of production he's managed recently. Paul George's (knee) absence is the likely reason for the veteran's success, and his three consecutive double-digit scoring performances are certainly helping the cause. Despite the uncharacteristic run, Mann is outside the realm of fantasy viability due to a mediocre floor.