Niederhauser (foot) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. He also won't travel with the team for the upcoming two-game road trip in Minnesota and Golden State, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Niederhauser hasn't played this season and is working his way back from surgery in March. He's "making progress," though it's unknown when he will be back on the floor. The 2025 No. 30 overall pick appeared in 41 regular-season games as a rookie, averaging 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. Niederhauser will presumably be eased back into action once he's cleared to suit up, but until that happens, Isaiah Jackson and Brook Lopez should handle most of the work in the middle.