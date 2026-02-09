Niederhauser posted 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 17 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 115-96 win over the Timberwolves.

Niederhauser provided an unexpected scoring boost in limited opportunities by going perfect from the field. He fell one point shy of tying his best mark of the season and has now scored in double digits in two of his last three games. However, Niederhauser's minutes are expected to take a hit once Isaiah Jackson (trade pending) is ready for his team debut.