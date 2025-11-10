default-cbs-image
The Pistons waived Jones on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Jones, who was on a two-way contract, is being cut to make room for Wendell Moore. The No. 34 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jones made just one seven-minute appearance for the Pistons this season prior to getting waived.

