The Wizards traded Jones to the Thunder on Saturday in exchange for Dillon Jones and a 2029 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones will eventually be released by the Thunder, which will allow the 2023 second-rounder to enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. Jones saw his role expand towards the end of the 2024-25 regular season. Over his last 14 games, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 27.5 minutes per contest while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.