The Bucks waived Lillard (Achilles) on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After managing to pry Myles Turner away from Indiana with a four-year, $107 million deal, the Bucks made another huge splash by waiving their superstar point guard, who is currently recovering from a torn Achilles. Charania reports that the Bucks found a creative way to waive Lillard by stretching out the remainder of his $113 million contract over five years. With Lillard set to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season, he'll now have to seek opportunities elsewhere.