Sirvydis logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 36 minutes during the Herd's 132-131 overtime win over Lakeland on Thursday.

Lindell Wigginton was not with the Herd on Thursday, so they had Sirvydis part of their starting lineup instead. Until further notice, he is expected to log more points and rebounds than usual.