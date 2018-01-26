Play

Fantasy Basketball Trade Values: Make a move before the deadline

Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.

The Trade Value Chart is a tool to help evaluate potential trades. The basic idea is simple: Add up the scores of two players, and that sum is roughly the amount of value you should look to get back in any trade.

For example, a trade of Eric Gordon (12 points) and Donovan Mitchell (20 points) is approximately fair value for either Gary Harris (32 points) or the package of Dario Saric (19 points) and Wayne Ellington (14 points).

In a sense, this is just a rest of season ranking, except (hopefully) in a more useful format.

A few notes on how to best use the Trade Value Chart:

  • Fit is more important than "value": If your team loses value but improves in competitive categories, then your team gets better and you should make the trade.
  • This is a tool, not a rule: Similar to point 1, but it's important. Don't reject a trade simply because you might lose a couple points in value. This is a tool designed to facilitate trades, not to discourage them.
  • League size matters more than Roto vs. H2H, pt. 1: For the overwhelming majority of players, trade value is identical whether you play roto or H2H. The only players for whom it makes a significant difference are the ones with glaring negatives in a single category – think James Harden's turnovers, or DeAndre Jordan's free throws. The rankings below are for roto, and players are listed with an asterisk if their value would change significantly for H2H. Other than those few asterisked players, the difference between the two is not addressed here.
  • League size matters more than Roto vs. H2H, pt. 2: In shallower leagues, the difference between the 30th-ranked fantasy player and the 40th-ranked fantasy player is more important. The Trade Value Chart shows trade values for managers in 12- and eight-team leagues. If you play in a league with more than 12 teams, then every player's score should increase. If you play in a league with fewer than eight teams, then every player's score should decrease.

That's enough preamble – let's get to the chart. This assumes nine categories, but most players' values would be very similar in eight-category leagues. 

The basic framework for this chart, and the first draft of player values, was made from algorithm that heavily weights production from this season, and in particular production from the past month. The algorithm also builds the rough framework that says "in a 12-team league, the 60th ranked player should have a score of approximately 19; in an eight-team league, that player should have a score of approximately 12."

After the algorithm spits out a first draft, the rest of the work has to be done 'by hand' – just me, analyzing, one player at a time, and hoping desperately that I didn't accidently miss someone because my algorithm didn't like them.

If you have any questions or comments, as always feel free to leave a reply.

Name12-team Trade Value8-team Trade Value
Anthony Davis9291
Stephen Curry8988
Kevin Durant8786
James Harden7068
Karl-Anthony Towns6866
Jimmy Butler6461
Chris Paul6360
DeMarcus Cousins*6158
Giannis Antetokounmpo6158
Damian Lillard5350
LeBron James*5045
Victor Oladipo5045
Lou Williams4741
Paul George4136
Russell Westbrook*4035
Kyrie Irving3934
Jrue Holiday3833
Andre Drummond*3732
Kristaps Porzingis3631
Draymond Green3529
Nikola Jokic3529
Kemba Walker3528
Joel Embiid *3528
Hassan Whiteside3427
DeMar DeRozan3427
Gary Harris3225
C.J. McCollum3124
Kevin Love3123
Bradley Beal3022
LaMarcus Aldridge3022
Kyle Lowry3021
John Wall*3021
Klay Thompson2820
Otto Porter2820
Clint Capela*2820
Rudy Gobert2720
Nikola Vucevic2719
Myles Turner2618
Devin Booker2519
Al Horford2519
Lonzo Ball*2518
Marc Gasol2518
Khris Middleton2417
Jamal Murray2316
Tyreke Evans2316
Josh Richardson2316
Mike Conley2315
Eric Bledsoe2215
DeAndre Jordan*2215
Steven Adams2115
Aaron Gordon2114
Donovan Mitchell2014
Trevor Ariza2014
Blake Griffin2014
Ben Simmons*2014
Nikola Mirotic1913
Tim Hardaway Jr.1913
Tobias Harris1913
Dario Saric1913
Lauri Markkanen1812
Kris Dunn1812
Harrison Barnes1812
Dirk Nowitzki1711
Dennis Schroder1711
Evan Fournier1611
Serge Ibaka1611
Kawhi Leonard1511
Carmelo Anthony1511
Robert Covington1511
Jayson Tatum1511
Derrick Favors1511
Bogdan Bogdanovic1511
Elfrid Payton1511
Greg Monroe1511
Paul Millsap1511
D'Angelo Russell*1511
Darren Collison1510
T.J. Warren1510
Taj Gibson1510
J.J. Redick1410
Malcolm Brogdon1410
Gerald Green1410
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope1410
Kent Bazemore1410
Jeff Teague1410
Jonas Valanciunas1410
Wayne Ellington1310
Willie Cauley-Stein1310
Enes Kanter139
Larry Nance Jr.139
John Collins139
Eric Gordon129
Andrew Wiggins129
Trey Lyles129
Reggie Jackson129
Justin Holiday128
Tyler Johnson128
Wesley Matthews128
Kelly Oubre Jr.128
Thaddeus Young128
E'Twaun Moore128
Joe Ingles128
Kyle Kuzma128
Spencer Dinwiddie118
T.J. McConnell118
Jusuf Nurkic118
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson118
Domantas Sabonis118
Julius Randle118
Kyle Anderson117
Courtney Lee117
Delon Wright117
Jeremy Lamb117
