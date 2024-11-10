Castleton (illness/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Portland.
Castleton is working through both a left ankle sprain and an illness, which could force him to be sidelined for Sunday's game. He's played just seven minutes across four regular-season outings in a reserve role, so his absence wouldn't make a huge difference for the Grizzlies.
