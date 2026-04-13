Whitehead totaled 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 39 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.

The injury-riddled Grizzlies trimmed their rotation and gave backups increased time. Whitehead made the most of his opportunity, turning in a team-high score after signing a two-way deal with the team a week ago. The Duke product never caught on in Brooklyn, but Memphis' sad state of affairs could result in a favorable environment for Whitehead. The 21-year-old certainly has the skills to play at the next level, but the offseason will determine his outlook with the parent club.