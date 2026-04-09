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Grizzlies' Javon Small: Questionable for Friday
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1 min read
Small (thigh) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Small is in jeopardy of missing a fourth straight game due to a left thigh contusion. Adama Bal, Lucas Williamson and Jahmai Mashack would be candidates for increased burn if Small is ruled out.
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