Stevens provided 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 111-86 loss to the Nets.

Stevens entered Monday's contest averaging 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds on 51.4 percent shooting in 22.8 minutes across his last four appearances. He continued his momentum in a consistent workload against Brooklyn, leading the Grizzlies in scoring Monday.