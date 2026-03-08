default-cbs-image
Hendricks is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets due to right thumb soreness.

Hendricks may have picked up the injury during the Grizzlies' 123-120 loss to the Clippers on Saturday, when he finished with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and three three-pointers over 26 minutes. There are several Memphis players listed on the injury report, so Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Rayan Rupert and GG Jackson are all in line for more minutes in Monday's road tilt.

