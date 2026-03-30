Grizzlies' Taylor Hendricks: Drawing start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks is starting Monday's game against the Suns.
Hendricks took a seat for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a thumb injury, but he's been cleared to return and will run with the first unit. He's been ineffective as a scorer in his previous two starts, totaling seven points on 3-for-18 from the field over this brief stretch.
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