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Hendricks is starting Monday's game against the Suns.

Hendricks took a seat for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a thumb injury, but he's been cleared to return and will run with the first unit. He's been ineffective as a scorer in his previous two starts, totaling seven points on 3-for-18 from the field over this brief stretch.

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