Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Jerome continues to rehab from a right calf strain. His next chance to take the court will arrive Sunday against the Nuggets.
