Jerome (ankle) remains out for Monday's game against Phoenix,.

Jerome will miss another contest because of a sprained left ankle. However, with only eight games remaining on the schedule before the Grizzlies call it a year, it's unknown if Jerome will be back this season. With a loaded injury report for Memphis once again, GG Jackson will likely handle most of the work in the backcourt versus the Suns. Walter Clayton (ankle) could also factor into the equation, although he's currently listed as questionable.