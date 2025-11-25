Edey (head) didn't return to Monday's 125-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Edey checked out of the game in the first quarter and was labeled as doubtful to return shortly thereafter. He ultimately never checked back in and finished with two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across six minutes. If the big man is unable to return for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Santi Aldama and Jock Landale are candidates for increased roles.