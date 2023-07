Griffin won't play in the remainder of the 2023 Summer League due to an undisclosed reason, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Griffin hasn't suffered any injury, and it appears that Atlanta always intended to play him in two Summer League games before shutting him down. The second-year forward is poised to be a primary bench option for Atlanta in 2023-24 after averaging 19.5 minutes across 72 appearances last season.