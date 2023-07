Fernando's contract for the 2023-24 season was guaranteed on Monday, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fernando is slated to make $2.6 million next season. The Hawks are deep at center with Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, and they also selected Mouhamed Gueye with the 39th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Fernando will have to fight for limited minutes next season unless something changes.