Kispert supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.

Kispert scored just two points, failing to reach double digits for the ninth time in the past 11 games. While he does provide the Hawks with another floor-spacing option, Kispert offers very little upside across the board. In 25 appearances since joining Atlanta, he has averaged just 10.0 points and 1.6 three-pointers, barely putting up top-300 value.