Murray logged 11 points (4-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Murray was ice-cold in Monday's defeat, logging his most inefficient shooting night of the season. Murray has struggled from beyond the arc across his last nine contests, hitting just 21.3 percent of 5.2 attempts per game over that span.