Murray posted 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 victory over Utah.

With Trae Young (finger) sidelined, Murray is running the show in the Hawks' backcourt and has dished a season-high 11 dimes in back-to-back contests. He's recorded three straight double-doubles, with the third involving rebounds instead of assists, and in nine February games the 27-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 boards, 1.6 threes, and 1.2 steals.