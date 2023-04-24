Murray could be facing a potential suspension after making contact with an official following Sunday's Game 4 loss to Boston.
Murray could be seen yelling at referee, Gediminas Petraitis, as he walked off the court Sunday, and he made contact with the official as they crossed paths. The NBA typically takes a hard stance on these sorts of actions, so it's possible Murray could be suspended for Game 5 on Tuesday. If that's the case, Bogdan Bogdanovic could get a spot start. Stay tuned.
