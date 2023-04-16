Murray ended with 24 points (10-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Murray didn't have his best outing and needed 25 shots to score 24 points, but he still carried the team offensively in an afternoon where other stars such as Trae Young and Clint Capela also had rough performances. Murray ended the regular season on a solid note scoring 15-plus points in eight of his last nine outings, and he accomplished that feat in the Play-In win over the Heat on Tuesday, so it seems he'll continue down that road in the postseason. The Hawks need him at his best to have a shot against the Celtics.