Murray contributed 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-92 win over the Magic.

With Trae Young (finger) sidelined, Murray moved to point guard and delivered an impressive two-way effort, carrying the team offensively while also being ever-present on both ends of the court. Murray has always been capable of filling out the stat sheet, and it wouldn't be surprising if he experiences a sizable uptick in his fantasy value with Young on the sidelines. Murray is averaging 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game over his last 10 contests.