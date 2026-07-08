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Hawks' Henri Veesaar: Solid all-around effort in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Veesaar supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 96-82 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Veesaar did a little bit of everything in the second leg of this back-to-back set, scoring in double figures for the first time this summer. The big man out of North Carolina was one of six Hawks players to post double-digit points, and he also chipped in on the defensive end with a steal and a block. He figures to provide center depth in his rookie campaign, as he's buried behind Onyeka Okongwu, Jock Landale (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye and fellow rookie Zuby Ejiofor (rest).

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