Johnson (ankle) did not return to Saturday's 121-99 loss to the Pelicans. He finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes.

Johnson was on the court for the final seconds of the third quarter but didn't see the floor for the entire fourth. The Hawks were facing a large deficit, so the decision to keep him sidelined for the final quarter may have been a precautionary measure. Nevertheless, Johnson's injury status is worth monitoring heading into the Hawks' next game, which takes place Monday against the Pacers. If he were to miss time, then Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort would likely be the top candidates to enter Atlanta's starting lineup.