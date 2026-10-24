Johnson posted 19 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block across 29 minutes in Friday's 128-81 win over the Hornets.

The Hawks looked dominant on both ends of the court and cruised to a 47-point victory -- and Johnson finished just two dimes and three boards shy of a triple-double despite playing under 30 minutes. Johnson also made his presence felt defensively with four steals-plus-blocks combined. It's only been two games, but Johnson is off to an excellent start in 2026-27 with 39 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists in his first two contests.