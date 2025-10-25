Johnson posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 111-107 win against Orlando.

While Johnson shot well again from the field, he was unable to replicate his production in the assists category and shot eight fewer free-throw attempts than he did Wednesday against Toronto. Johnson has the chance to bounce back Saturday against the Thunder, who have kicked off the season with two straight double overtime games.