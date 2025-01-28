Wallace supplied 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to Minnesota.

Wallace moved into the starting lineup, replacing Trae Young who was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Dyson Daniels was also a late scratch with an ankle issue, presenting Wallace with an opportunity to once again prove himself on the big stage. While he wasn't able to repeat his starting performance from earlier in the month, he was certainly productive on both ends of the floor. Should Young miss additional time, Wallace will likely continue to serve as the primary ball-handler moving forward.