Bufkin tallied 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 15-15 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes during Friday's Summer League 105-98 win against the Heat.

After undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery Jan. 7, Bufkin made his return to the floor Friday in a big way, scoring a game-high 29 points while going a perfect 15-for-15 from the free-throw line. The Michigan product appeared in only 10 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.