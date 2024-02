Atlanta recalled Gueye (back) from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Gueye has yet to make any appearances for the Hawks or Skyhawks since Oct. 30, but his return from the G League suggests that he could be nearing the finish line of his recovery from a stress fracture in his lower back. Even once he's available for Atlanta, Gueye is unlikely to be a regular part of the rotation.