Gueye (back) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gueye has been sidelined since early November with a stress fracture in his lower back and is without a concrete timeline to return to game action, though he appears to be progressing after he resumed practicing a few weeks ago. He could be ready to play shortly after the All-Star break, though he likely won't be featured in the Atlanta rotation if at least one of the Hawks' other two injured centers -- Clint Capela (adductor) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) -- are ready to play by then.