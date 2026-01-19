The Hawks recalled Dennis from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Though Dennis will rejoin Atlanta ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks, he'll be inactive for the contest in a coach's decision. The two-way player has made just one five-minute appearance for the parent club since signing with Atlanta on Dec. 31. He continues to remain highly involved at the G League level, however, and most recently played 39 minutes in College Park's 112-103 loss to the Maine Celtics on Sunday, finishing with 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 assists, six steals and five rebounds.