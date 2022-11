Martin notched 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-101 win over Long Island.

Martin was efficient from the field en route to his second straight game with at least 20 points and grabbed 11 boards, notching his second double-double of the campaign. Across seven appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.1 minutes per game.